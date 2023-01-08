“Real Madrid have very special character” – David Alaba confident for La Liga run-in

The La Liga title race promises to be a captivating affair. Following Real Madrid’s shock defeat to Villarreal on Saturday, both clubs remain level on 38 points at the top of the table.

Barcelona have a game in hand on Los Blancos, which they will play tonight against Atletico Madrid. With a victory, Xavi’s side will move three points clear, and with a superior goal difference.

Even if this comes to fruition, Real Madrid will believe that they can overcome their El Clasico rivals and retain their crown. The players have overcome adversity before, and they will aim to do it again. David Alaba underlined that point when he spoke to German newspaper Bild, as per Diario AS.

“We are a team that always believes in itself. It could be seen in the Champions League last season. Real Madrid have very special character, we always believe in ourselves. In the end, we want to be at the top, that’s what we work hard for every day.”

Alaba spoke on his former Bayern Munich teammate Robert Lewandowski, who has hit the ground running at Barcelona since joining from the German champions last summer. The Austrian was full of praise for his former colleague.

“Lewy is a world class player. He has shown it as soon as he arrived in La Liga. I know he feels very comfortable in Spain. He and his family love to get to know this new culture, the language. I’m happy for all the good things that happen to him, but in the end I want to be ahead of him in the table.”

The future of Toni Kroos at Real Madrid is a topic of much speculation, as the German’s contract runs out at the end of the season. Alaba is hopeful that he will renew, and believes that he is still a crucial part of the squad.

“I think he still has many kilometres to go before ending his career. He has a prominent role in the team, both on and off the field. He still has plenty of gas left in the tank, no doubt. I hope he will stamp his signature on a new contract.”

Alaba will look to add another honour to his Real Madrid catalogue when the squad take part in the Supercopa next week. Los Blancos take on Valencia in Wednesday’s semi final, and would face the winner of the other match between Real Betis and Barcelona in the final should they progress.