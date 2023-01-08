Real Madrid consider move for Serie A striker in January

With the increased fixture congestion over the next few months, as well as recurring injuries that have plagued Karim Benzema so far this season, Real Madrid could look to add another forward to their squad during this month’s transfer window.

Marco Asensio, Rodrygo and Mariano Diaz can all fill in through the middle of the front three of Carlo Ancelotti’s system, but none are on in the same mould as Benzema in terms of being a number nine.

The club have had reported interest in Real Mallorca’s Vedan Muriqi, who has impressed in La Liga this season, and another name has emerged as a potential back-up to Benzema. According to Calciomercato, Edin Dzeko is being considered by club officials at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Dzeko has had an impressive season so far in Italy for Inter Milan, but could make his first venture into Spain, having also already played in the top leagues in Germany and England.

In terms of experience and proven quality, there may not be many better options available to Real Madrid than Dzeko. With the Bosnian turning 37 this year, it wouldn’t be a long term signing, but one that could be invaluable for the remainder of this season.

