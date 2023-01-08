Real Betis identify replacement for Premier League bound Alex Moreno

Real Betis are set to lose one of their key players, in the shape of left back Alex Moreno.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Saturday that Aston Villa are in advanced talks with Betis over the signing of Moreno, who has been a regular starter at the club since joining from Rayo Vallecano in the summer of 2019.

Los Verdiblancos want €18m for Moreno, and should they receive that, funds will be available in order to secure a replacement for the second half of the season onwards. According to Fichajes, they are looking at the same area that was used when signing Moreno.

Fran Garcia has impressed at Los Franjirrojos since joining from Real Madrid. He signed on an initial loan deal in 2020, before making the move permanent a year later.

At Betis, the 23-year-old is seen as the player that they want to replace Moreno, should he depart Andalusia for England. Although they currently have another young Spanish left back in former Barcelona player Juan Miranda, Manuel Pellegrini’s side look to be keen on a move for Garcia.