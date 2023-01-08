Premier League duo keen on Barcelona wonderkid Alejandro Balde

Alejandro Balde is one of the brightest talents at Barcelona, and is projected to have a long and successful career at the club. The 19-year-old is a regular squad player in Xavi’s side, and is expected to start in tonight’s crunch match against Atletico Madrid.

Barca are have a plan in place for a while with regards to renewing Balde’s contract at the club. His current deal expires at the end of next season, but a new contract until 2027 has been offered to the teenager.

However, there are complications surrounding the process. With Barcelona’s financial difficulties, Balde would still not be registered as a first team player, even with his new deal. The salary cap imposed by La Liga would mean that any new contract wouldn’t be active until this summer at the earliest. The situation has frustrated the player, and he has reportedly left his future open, according to Sport.

With these developments, both Newcastle United and Arsenal have contacted Balde’s representatives about a possible transfer. Unfortunately for both clubs, Barcelona are totally unwilling to sell the youngster, and will reject any offers that come in. They are determined to tie Balde down to a new deal as soon as possible.