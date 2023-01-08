N’Golo Kante wants Barcelona decision as he mulls over his next club

N’Golo Kante has been one of Barcelona’s top midfield targets this season. The Frenchman is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season, and the club could secure his signing on a free in the summer.

The deal for Kante to move to Catalonia looks like a dead certainty. The midfielder had identified Barca as his preferred destination, and the club were keen to secure his services with captain Sergio Busquets expected to leave at the end of the season when his own contract expires.

However, Chelsea have tabled a new contract offer to Kante, which would see him sign on at the West London club for another three seasons. This has left Barcelona as second favourites, as they are unlikely to be able to match the salary that the Blues are offering to Kante.

Despite this, Kante wishes to receive an offer from the Blaugrana, so that we can decide where his future lies, according to Sport. The 31-year-old is still open to a move to Spain, but Barcelona may decide that they don’t want Kante anymore, since Chelsea have offered him a new deal.

Frenkie De Jong is expected to take over as the pivot of Barcelona’s midfield trio once Busquets departs, but Kante’s experience would still make him an invaluable squad member. However, for the price of his wages, it may be one that Barca choose to avoid.

Image via Focus Images