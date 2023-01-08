Kylian Mbappe criticises ‘disrespect’ of Zinedine Zidane by France

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane could return to management in 2023 but he will not be taking the France job.

Zidane was tipped to replace Didier Deschamps at the start of 2023, after France lost out in the 2022 World Cup final.

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a first world title since 1986, and his first with La Albiceleste, as Deschamps and France were left empty handed in Qatar.

However, despite speculation over their plans to remove Deschamps from his role, the FFF have confirmed an extension for him until 2026.

La Fédération Française de Football et Noël Le Graët, son président, sont heureux d’annoncer la prolongation de 𝗗𝗶𝗱𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘀 à la tête de l’Équipe de France jusqu’au mois de juin 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 ✍️ ➡️ https://t.co/4CawVszXsS#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/W2YV4bOVf3 — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) January 7, 2023

The move ends speculation of Zidane taking charge of Les Bleus at Euro 2024 with reports linking him with replacing Max Allegri at Juventus.

But the controversy over the situation has taken another twist, with FFF president Noel Le Graet dismissing rumours of Zidane replacing Deschamps, in a controversial interview.

“Zidane to Brazil? I don’t care. He does what he wants, it’s not my business. I’ve never met him and we never considered parting with Didier,” as per quotes from RMC Sport.

💥 Noël Le Graët se lâche sur Zidane dans Bartoli Time sur RMC : "Zidane au Brésil ? J'en ai rien à secouer. Il fait ce qu'il veut, ça ne me regarde pas. Je ne l'ai jamais rencontré. On n'a jamais envisagé de se séparer de Didier." pic.twitter.com/odyOBSQpHF — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) January 8, 2023

La Graet’s remarks have not been well received by France fans with current talisman Kylian Mbappe backing Zidane following the interview.

Zidane c’est la France, on manque pas de respect à la légende comme ça… 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) January 8, 2023

French outlet L’Equipe claim Zidane has already turned down the chance to take over from Gregg Berhalter, in charge of the US national side, alongside previous offers from Portugal and Brazil.

Zidane is still open to managing France but his chance could now be over three years away.