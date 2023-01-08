Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe criticises ‘disrespect’ of Zinedine Zidane by France

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane could return to management in 2023 but he will not be taking the France job.

Zidane was tipped to replace Didier Deschamps at the start of 2023, after France lost out in the 2022 World Cup final.

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a first world title since 1986, and his first with La Albiceleste, as Deschamps and France were left empty handed in Qatar.

However, despite speculation over their plans to remove Deschamps from his role, the FFF have confirmed an extension for him until 2026.

The move ends speculation of Zidane taking charge of Les Bleus at Euro 2024 with reports linking him with replacing Max Allegri at Juventus.

But the controversy over the situation has taken another twist, with FFF president Noel Le Graet dismissing rumours of Zidane replacing Deschamps, in a controversial interview.

“Zidane to Brazil? I don’t care. He does what he wants, it’s not my business. I’ve never met him and we never considered parting with Didier,” as per quotes from RMC Sport.

La Graet’s remarks have not been well received by France fans with current talisman Kylian Mbappe backing Zidane following the interview.

French outlet L’Equipe claim Zidane has already turned down the chance to take over from Gregg Berhalter, in charge of the US national side, alongside previous offers from Portugal and Brazil.

Zidane is still open to managing France but his chance could now be over three years away.

