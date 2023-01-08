Karim Benzema unsure on Real Madrid renewal

Karim Benzema has achieved everything during his time at Real Madrid, having won five Champions Leagues, four La Liga medals, two Copa del Reys, four Club World Cups, four Supercopas and four UEFA Super Cups since joining in 2009.

He gathered the final jewel in his crown last year, when he won his first Ballon d’Or for the first time at the ripe old age of 34. Now into his 15th year at Los Blancos, Benzema is aiming to captain his side to more success.

After this season, it’s not overly clear what will happen. With his contract at the club expiring in the summer, Benzema could leave under freedom of contract in order to finish his career at Lyon, according to Todofichajes. Benzema came through the youth ranks at the French side, and was a player there for 12 years before moving to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid want the Frenchman to remain at the club, but with rumours of the club’s interest in Kylian Mbappe still circulating, he may choose to depart at the end of his current deal so that the club can sign a new top class striker.

Regardless of how this time at the club ends, Benzema has immortalised himself as one of the greats in the white shirt in modern times.