Kang-In Lee linked with Premier League move

Kang-In Lee has been in impressive form for Mallorca since joining the club in the summer of 2021.

The South Korea international has been a regular starter at the Balearic club since moving from Valencia, where he was merely a squad player. The 21-year-old was very highly regarded when at Los Che, and he has started to fulfil his promise at Mallorca.

He was a part of the South Korea squad for the recent World Cup in Qatar, as he helped his nation qualify from the group stages. He featured in all four matches, including starting in their famous 2-1 victory over Portugal.

With his level of performances, it’s natural that clubs have began registering their interest in Lee. According to Marca, Premier League duo Newcastle United and Aston Villa are both keen on the attacker. English Championship Burnley have enquired about the South Korean, as have Dutch side Feyenoord.

Lee has a €17m release clause in his contract at Mallorca, which if activated, which if activated, could see him depart the club after just 18 months at the club.