Goalscorer Yeremy Pino feels “vindicated” following Real Madrid victory

When Unai Emery left Villarreal to take over at Premier League side Aston Villa, he was replaced by former Barcelona head coach Quique Setien.

The 64-year-old struggled in the early stages of his new job, but has has silenced the doubters. Saturday’s impressive victory over reigning La Liga and European champions Real Madrid has proven that Setien was a good appointment by the Yellow Submarine.

Forward Yeremy Pino opened the scoring in the match, and he heaped praise on his head coach, and hoped that the result against Los Blancos would prove as vindication for the club, as per MD.

“The coach dedicates time to training tactically and that gave us life. We really wanted to win, especially with the controversy of the change of coach. We wanted to vindicate ourselves.”

The result lifted Villarreal into the Europa League places in the league standings, but Pino insists that the players are not getting ahead of themselves.

“We have to go game by game because each game are very difficult. The teams are very prepared for all competitions.”

Speaking of his goal, Pino explained that he learned from an earlier effort in the game to make sure that he scored with his next attempt.

“In the first half I did the control forward and Courtois stopped it. At the second opportunity, I decided to cut back and shoot, which ended up working.”

The strike was Pino’s second of the season in La Liga, as the exciting winger looks to add more end product to his game.