Former Galactico Angel Di Maria linked with return to South America

The recent World Cup showed that there is still plenty of ability left inside Angel Di Maria. The Argentine showed his class in Qatar, especially in the final against France as he scored one and won a penalty too.

However, his time in domestic football has been difficult. Having spent seven years at Paris Saint-Germain, Di Maria joined Juventus last summer. However, he has struggled at the Old Lady, and hasn’t played as much as he’d like either.

Having only signed a one-year deal at the start of the season, Di Maria could leave for nothing this summer. The former Real Madrid star has options should be choose to leave Italy, with two clubs in South America said to be interested in the 34-year-old.

According to Fichajes, Rosario Central want to being Di Maria back to the club he started his career at. He made his professional debut at the club in 2005, and played there for another two years before moving to Benfica.

Brazilian club Internacional are also keen on signing Di Maria, but the Argentine is reportedly set on a return to the first club, should he leave Juventus.