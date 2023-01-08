Fabrizio Romano reveals that Joao Felix “could stay” at Atletico Madrid

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Joao Felix at Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese reportedly wants to leave the club following a breakdown in relationship with head coach Diego Simeone, and numerous clubs across Europe have expressed an interested in the forward.

The Premier League is his most likely destination, with Arsenal said to be the favourites for his signature. A permanent deal is unlikely, with Atleti likely to demand over €100m for his transfer, but a loan deal is an option.

Mikel Arteta’s side has reportedly agreed terms with Los Rojiblancos over a deal for Felix until the end of the season. However, Fabrizio Romano has told that Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has stated that the 23-year-old could still remain at the club.

Atlético Madrid president Cerezo on João Félix deal: “In life there’s nothing impossible but it’s normal for João Félix to stay at Atlético Madrid”, he told @carrusel. 🚨⚪️🔴 #Atleti pic.twitter.com/lgWvSC9AGJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2023

For the time being, Felix remains as an Atleti player and is expected to start in tonight’s hugely important game against Barcelona.