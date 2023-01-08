Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Barcelona seal fiery 1-0 win at Atletico Madrid

Barcelona have moved three points clear at the top of La Liga thanks to a battling 1-0 win at Atletico Madrid.

La Blaugrana sealed a first league win at Atletico since 2019 as they showed resilience to edge out a crucial victory in the Spanish capital.

With both sides struggling to create chances in a tight opening in Madrid, Barcelona seized the initiative on 22 minutes.

Pedri slalomed his way into the hosts box and teed up Ousmane Dembele to fire home the opening goal.

Atletico did look to rally themselves before interval, with Antoine Griezmann denied, but they were meet by an organised Barcelona defence.

Barcelona carved out the better openings in the final stages, with Dembele’s close range effort clipping the post, as the game ended with a trademark scrappy finale in Madrid.

Stefan Savic and Ferran were dismissed for an off the ball tangle in added time before Ronald Araujo’s incredible goal line clearance denied Griezmann an equaliser.

Up next for Barcelona is a Spanish Supercopa clash with Real Betis in Riyadh on January 12 with Atletico away at Almeria next weekend.

