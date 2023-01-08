Barcelona seal fiery 1-0 win at Atletico Madrid

Barcelona have moved three points clear at the top of La Liga thanks to a battling 1-0 win at Atletico Madrid.

La Blaugrana sealed a first league win at Atletico since 2019 as they showed resilience to edge out a crucial victory in the Spanish capital.

With both sides struggling to create chances in a tight opening in Madrid, Barcelona seized the initiative on 22 minutes.

Pedri slalomed his way into the hosts box and teed up Ousmane Dembele to fire home the opening goal.

Ousmane Dembélé produces a brilliant finish for the Barca opener! 🔵🔴 Pedri ➡ Gavi ➡ Dembélé 🔥#AtletiBarça | @LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/pusGtmogDz — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 8, 2023

DEMBELE GIVES BARCELONA THE LEAD 😤 A beautiful team goal 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QE9jLzPhiY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 8, 2023

Atletico did look to rally themselves before interval, with Antoine Griezmann denied, but they were meet by an organised Barcelona defence.

Ter Stegen, what a save! Brilliant save from the Barcelona 'keeper to keep his side in front 👏@footballespana_ | @LaLigaLowdown pic.twitter.com/bArO7MK4aO — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 8, 2023

Barcelona carved out the better openings in the final stages, with Dembele’s close range effort clipping the post, as the game ended with a trademark scrappy finale in Madrid.

Stefan Savic and Ferran were dismissed for an off the ball tangle in added time before Ronald Araujo’s incredible goal line clearance denied Griezmann an equaliser.

Things are really starting to BOIL OVER! 😈 Steven Savic and Ferran Torres are both shown red cards after what looked to be a wrestling match between the two!@footballespana_ | @LaLigaLowdown pic.twitter.com/XkndHHItm5 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 8, 2023

OFF THE LINE FROM GRIEZMANN! 😱 So close to an Atleti equaliser! 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/9Cad0oQVov — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 8, 2023

Up next for Barcelona is a Spanish Supercopa clash with Real Betis in Riyadh on January 12 with Atletico away at Almeria next weekend.

Images via Getty Images