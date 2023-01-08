Atletico Madrid issue transfer update on Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid have set out their transfer demands for Portuguese star Joao Felix.

Following Portugal’s exit from the 2022 World Cup, Felix has returned to Madrid, with speculation on his future continuing to intensify.

Los Rojiblancos are reportedly ready to sell the 22-year-old in January with a potential €100m asking price issued to possible buyers at the end of 2022.

Premier League giants Arsenal were linked with a move for Felix, as the Gunners look to mount a Premier League title challenge in 2023, but Manchester United are the current frontrunners, as Erik ten Hag looks to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

United have been frustrated in their attempts to secure a deal, with Atletico demanding a sizeable loan fee, and a purchase clause.

As per reports from the Daily Mirror, Atletico have reached out to United to confirm their intention to secure a £9.5m loan fee until the end of 2022/23, with a mandatory £70.5m purchase option.