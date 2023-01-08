Atletico Madrid to compete with rivals Real Madrid for signing of Serie A star

With Matheus Cunha having already left, and with Joao Felix expected to join him on the departure list during this month’s transfer window, Atletico Madrid will be in the market for new signings in January.

Diego Simeone will be keen for funds to be reinvested in the Atleti squad in order to continue challenging for a top four finish, which would mean Champions League football at the Metropolitano once again next season.

One target that has emerged for Los Rojiblancos is AS Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo, as per Todofichajes. The 23-year-old has struggled with injuries during his short career, but he is an undoubted talent. With his contract expiring at the end of next summer, Atleti could pick him up for a reduced fee.

However, they will have to compete with their city rivals for his signature, as Real Madrid are also reportedly keen on Zaniolo. Carlo Ancelotti particularly wants to move for his fellow Italian, who wants to move to Spain, but club president Florentino Perez is less sure.

With a market value of €30m, it is not a deal that will break the bank for either club. Atleti have the advantage, with having already generated funds due to Cunha’s departure, but any move could depend on the outcome of the Joao Felix transfer saga.

