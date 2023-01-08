Ansu Fati leads Barcelona attack at Atletico Madrid

Barcelona will be looking to Ansu Fati for goal scoring inspiration as they take on Atletico Madrid tonight.

La Blaurgana make the trip to the Spanish capital knowing a win will stretch their lead at the top of the La Liga table to three points.

However, they have an uninspiring recent record away at Atletico, as Xavi aims to power on at the start of 2023, ahead of a busy run of fixtures in January.

Robert Lewandowski’s suspension sees Ansu Fati moved into a central attacking role with Pedri pushed forward from midfield.

Andreas Christensen is the only defender to keep his place from the 1-1 derby draw against Espanyol at the end of 2022.

Captain Sergio Busquets starts in midfield with Raphinha dropping out.

Atletico also make changes from their last La Liga outing with Nahuel Molina and Reinildo Madava coming in at full back.

Koke leads the hosts on his return with Alvaro Morata edged out of the starting team.