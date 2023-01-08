Analysis: Should Real Madrid bring Achraf Hakimi back to the club?

Like their El Clasico rivals, Real Madrid have had problems at the right back this season. Dani Carvajal’s performance levels have dropped compared to recent years, and Lucas Vazquez and Adrian Odriozola are not of the required quality to be regular first team starters.

Eder Militao played in the position during yesterday’s defeat to Villarreal, but his long term future is expected to be in the centre of the defence. As such, there is a hole in the squad that club officials would like to rectify.

One name has has been linked to the club in recent days is actually a former employer at the Santiago Bernabeu, as per Fichajes. Achraf Hakimi played came through the youth ranks at Real Madrid, before making his first team debut aged 18 in a La Liga match against Espanyol in 2017.

He went on to make just nine appearances in total for the Real Madrid first team, scoring twice in that time. In 2018, he was sent to Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan deal, and impressed during his time at the German club.

However, his exploits at Dortmund didn’t lead to any first team opportunities at Real Madrid on his return, and he was subsequently sold to Serie A side Inter Milan in 2020, with Los Blancos netting a reported €40m for the transfer. Hakimi now plays for Paris Saint-Germain, where he has been a regular starter.

Hakimi’s talents would make him a solid option for Real Madrid. He is impressive when going forward, with very good technical abilities and has an abundance of pace. He will bomb up and down the right flank for 90 minutes, in a similar mould to legendary full back Michel Salgado.

The Moroccan international has improved greatly since departing the Santiago Bernabeu, as was shown with his performances at the recent World Cup in Qatar. There have been question marks over his defending, which could be a sticking point for Florentino Perez, but he suppressed those doubts with his displays on the world’s biggest stage.

In short, Hakimi would be an upgrade on the options available to Carlo Ancelotti at right back, surpassing the likes of Carvajal and Vazquez. At the age of just 24, there is still potential for him to improve further, which would make him an attractive prospect for Perez and Ancelotti.

However, with the club pursuing Jude Bellingham as a top target in midfield, it remains to be seen how much Los Blancos will have to spend on a right back. With a contract at PSG until 2026, the French giants are under no pressure to sell their star right back, which could make it difficult for Real Madrid to do a deal to bring their former academy graduate home.