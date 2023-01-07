Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane misses out on France job as Didier Deschamps renews

Despite narrowly missing out on winning a second successive World Cup last year, Didier Deschamps has signed a new contract to remain as head coach of the French national team.

In a campaign that was affected by the Karim Benzema saga, as well as illness, France reached the showpiece event in December, where they faced off against Argentina in one of the greatest football matches of all time.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hattrick, cancelling out a brace from Lionel Messi and a goal from Angel Di Maria as the match went the distance. Unfortunately for Les Bleus, it was Messi’s Argentina that were victorious on penalties.

Despite the disappointing result, the FFF were keen to offer Deschamps a new deal, in which he has signed until the end of the next World Cup in 2026.

The news is a blow to the hopes of former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who had reportedly been lined up as Deschamps’ successor following the tournament in Qatar.

It remains to be seen where Zidane will end up next, but he is sure to not be short of suitors as he readies his return to management.

