Xavi: Atletico Madrid clash is not La Liga title decider

Barcelona boss Xavi has looked to ease the pressure on his players ahead of their weekend trip to Atletico Madrid.

La Blaugrana lead the way at the top of La Liga table at the start of 2023, after 15 games played, but they face a tough test in Madrid tomorrow.

Real Madrid’s 2-1 loss to Villarreal has increased the focus on Xavi’s side as they can move three points clear with a win over Diego Simeone’s hosts.

Barcelona have won just once in their last five league away matches at Atletico and Xavi will be without top scorer Robert Lewandowski through suspension for the game.

“Tomorrow is a very important game, at a very difficult opponent,” as per reports from Marca.

“It won’t decide anything, but it will have an impact on the table.

“It will be difficult for us to create chances, and we must be more effective than we have been in our last two games.

“But, it’s not a make-or-break game in the La Liga title race.”

Xavi shuffled his squad for their dramatic midweek 4-3 Copa del Rey win away at Intercity CF and he recalls his big guns for the trip to the Spanish capital.

Midfield star Pedri is amongst the returning star names but veteran full back Jordi Alba joins Lewandowski in missing the game due to a ban.