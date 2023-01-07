WATCH: Villarreal take early second half against Real Madrid after mistake

Real Madrid’s hopes of finishing the day on top of La Liga have taken a big blow, as Villarreal have taken the lead at Estadio de la Cerámica.

The hosts almost led inside the opening five minutes when Francis Coquelin’s shot struck Thibaut Courtois’ post, which shocked Carlo Ancelotti’s side into life. Los Blancos had a number of chances themselves, which included Pepe Reina saving well from Vinicius Jr. His fellow Brazilian Eder Militao also came close, as he fired just wide.

It remained goalless at half time, but the deadline has been broken less than two minutes into the second half. Ferland Mendy played a poor pass, giving possession to Villarreal. The ball came to Gerard Moreno, who slipped the ball across to Yeremy Pino, and his shot flew into Courtois’ net, hitting Mendy on the way in.

Real Madrid have been poor by their standards so far, and now they have been punished. Ancelotti will hope that this goal will spark his team into life, as they look to top La Liga.