WATCH: Penalties galore as Villarreal retake lead against Real Madrid

After a quiet first half, this afternoon’s match between Villarreal and Real Madrid has exploded into life.

Both teams had chances in the first half, with the hosts coming closest when Francis Coquelin hit the post. Los Blancos were not up to standard, but they survived without conceding as the game reached half time.

However, the Yellow Submarine took the lead just two minutes into the second half. Ferland Mendy’s misplaced pass allowed Gerard Moreno to play in Yeremy Pino, who fired beyond Thibaut Courtois.

That sparked Carlo Ancelotti’s side into life, and they found an equaliser on the hour mark. A handball was given against the hosts, which allowed Karim Benzema to equalise from the penalty spot to make it 1-1.

Benzema equalizes from the spot for Madrid 👊 pic.twitter.com/0kCqDuEYmA — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) January 7, 2023

Unfortunately for Real Madrid, they were level for just a few minutes. David Alaba was penalised for handball in the area after a slip, which allowed Moreno to restore Villarreal’s lead.

Moreno puts Villarreal back in front ⚡ pic.twitter.com/mM9IregtJL — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) January 7, 2023

It would be a huge result for the hosts should they hang on, but the defeat would be a tough one for Real Madrid as they look to chase down Barcelona.