Real Madrid to battle Premier League clubs for signing of ‘the next Pedri’

Having been stuck in LaLiga2 for the last five seasons, Las Palmas will be hoping that they can finally return to the top division of Spanish football at the end of this campaign.

The Gran Canaria club currently sit atop the league table, having amassed 38 points from their first 21 matches. One of the standouts from their strong season so far has been young midfielder Alberto Moleiro, who has been an ever-present figure in the engine room for Las Palmas.

Despite being just 19-years-old, Moleiro has impressed in senior football. He has been likened to another player that came through the ranks at Las Palmas in Pedri, who is now a star for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team.

Considering the comparisons, it’s unsurprising that clubs are interested in signing the teenager. Barcelona were interested last summer, but now a number of teams are watching the talented Spanish star.

Barca’s El Clasico rivals Real Madrid have been impressed by Moleiro, and are considering making a move, according to The Daily Mail. However, they face competition from England, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa all keen on securing his signature.

It could be a pricey transfer for whoever pursues Moleiro, with Las Palmas expected to hold out for his release clause, which is €30m. For a talented but largely unproven player, it could be a risk.