Real Madrid

Real Madrid set new record in Villarreal defeat

Real Madrid end the weekend with just their second La Liga defeat of 2022/23 after a 2-1 loss at Villarreal.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side returned from the 2022 World Cup break with wins in their first La Liga and Copa del Rey games back in action.

However, they lacked intensity at the Estadio de la Ceramica, as Gerard Moreno’s late penalty sealed all three points for Quique Setien’s hosts.

The game will not go down as a classic for Los Blancos fans but it did set an unexpected new record for Real Madrid.

Ancelotti’s starting XI in Castellon featured 11 players not born in Spain, or representing La Roja at international level, for the first time in the club’s 121-year history.

Real Madrid are proud of the international superstars dotted through their history, and their production line of domestic talent, but this tie broke new ground.

The team included eight non-Spanish European internationals, and three South American stars, including seven who featured for their nations in Qatar last month.

