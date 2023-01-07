Real Madrid target Josko Gvardiol wants Liverpool move

Real Madrid transfer target Josko Gvardiol has dropped a major transfer hint over his plans for 2023.

Gvardiol played a key role in Croatia’s march to the 2022 World Cup semi finals with a string of solid displays alongside veteran partner Dejan Lovren.

The pair conceded just one goal in the group stages in Qatar, with head coach Zlatko Dalic keeping them on the pitch for 90 or 120 minutes in every game.

Gvardiol’s status continued to rise in the Middle East, after forcing his way into the RB Leipzig starting XI at the start of 2022, with a string of impressive performances in the Champions League this season.

Los Blancos have been linked with a potential €60m bid for the 20-year-old, alongside Premier League giants Chelsea, despite his agent Marjan Sisic claiming a quick departure is unlikely.

However, Real Madrid’s chances of securing a deal have been dealt a blow by the player, after he admitted his desire to play for Liverpool in future.

“My dream club? That would definitely be Liverpool. Since I was little, I watched a lot of their matches with my dad,” he told an interview with Croatian TV programme RTL Danas.