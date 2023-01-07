Predicted XIs: World Cup stars to return for Real Madrid

Real Madrid will aim to reclaim top spot in La Liga, for 24 hours at least, when they travel to take on Villarreal this afternoon.

Despite having to do without the likes of Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga against Real Valladolid last week, Los Blancos battled to a 2-0 victory courtesy of two late goals from the returning Karim Benzema.

Carlo Ancelotti will welcome back the trio for today’s match, with the former two expected to take their place in midfield alongside Toni Kroos, according to Marca.

Eder Militao, who also returned late due to his involvement in the World Cup, is expected to replace Antonio Rudiger in central defence. Dani Carvajal was expected to be available for today’s match, but both Marca and Sport say that he is set to miss out due to injury.

For Villarreal, just one change is expected following last week’s 2-1 victory over Valencia. Juan Foyth has returned following his World Cup winning exploits with Argentina, and is expected to take his place at right back. Kiko Femenia, who was replaced by Foyth early on against Valencia, looks set to drop to the substitute’s bench.

Both Villarreal and Real Madrid will be hoping to secure a victory this afternoon, as they look to break a record of five consecutive draws between the pair at the Estadio de la Cerámica, dating back to 2017.