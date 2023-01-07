Pedri returns for Barcelona ahead of crucial Atletico Madrid match

Barcelona have announced their squad for Sunday’s massive game against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano.

With both Robert Lewandowski and Jordi Alba ruled out due to suspension, head coach Xavi Hernandez has named a 22-man squad for the visit to the Spanish capital.

The most notable inclusion is Pedri, who was missing from the Blaugrana’s captivating victory over CF Intercity in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday evening. The young midfielder has just been rested, but he is back and ready to take on Diego Simeone’s Atleti side.

The big debate for tomorrow’s match will surround who plays through the middle in attack for Barcelona. With Lewandowski banned for the next three matches, there is a chance for someone to step in for the team in his absence.

Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay are the options available to Xavi, and all three have been included in the squad for tomorrow’s match.