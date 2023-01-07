Memphis Depay “can be world class” for Barcelona – Ruud Gullit

Memphis Depay’s time at Barcelona has been disappointing. Despite having had a very good spell at previous club Lyon, the forward has struggled at the Blaugrana since joining from France in 2021, and is far from being a regular starter.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, and a renewal very unlikely, Depay has less than six months to prove that he can be a quality player for Barca. However, with Robert Lewandowski being the undisputed starter down the middle of Xavi’s front three, playing time will be limited for the 28-year-old.

Depay’s countryman Ruud Gullit has spoken on the Barca forward, as per Sport, in which he sympathised with Depay’s situation at the club. However, he stated that the onus is on the forward to improve his standing.

“Memphis has a problem (at Barcelona) because in front of him, there is a world class player like Lewandowski. To play in that team, you have to reinvent yourself in another attacking position because, otherwise, it will be very difficult”.

Gullit discussed the impact that Depay can have, underlying that he has the ability to be a top quality player, but he needs to prove it.

“Is Memphis a world class player? He can be. At Lyon he showed that he can be, but we must also remember that at United he failed and that now this is happening to him at Barca. I think he thinks he’s a world class player myself, but he has to show that on the pitch.”

Depay could have his opportunity to improve over the next few weeks, with Lewandowski suspended for the next three league matches. However, it is instead expected to be between Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati for the position, whilst confuses Gullit.

“They have Lewandowski banned and they put Ferran Torres or other players in the forward position, but not Memphis. I can’t figure it out.”

Depay is expected to leave Barcelona, either this month or in the summer, but he will want to prove that he is still a top class footballer during his remaining time at Barcelona.