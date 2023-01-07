Luis de la Fuente to attend Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

Atletico Madrid play host to La Liga leaders Barcelona in a mouth watering clash in the Spanish capital this weekend.

La Blaugrana are aiming to extend their lead at the top of the table following Real Madrid’s shock slip up at Villarreal.

The Sunday night showdown is expected to draw a capacity crowd at the Estadio Metropolitano with new La Roja national team head coach Luis de la Fuente amongst the spectators.

As per reports from Marca, de la Fuente will take his seat in Madrid, for his first scouting mission, since replacing Luis Enrique, after Spain’s exit from the 2022 World Cup.

Assistant coach Pablo Amo will join de la Fuente, to assess his options for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers in March, against Norway and Scotland.

Pedri, Gavi and Ansu Fati has been included in the Barcelona squad by Xavi with Pablo Torres and Pablo Barrios on de la Fuente’s radar as potential senior debutants in 2023.