Lionel Scaloni ready to sign Argentina extension

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed he is set to sign a contract extension with the world champions.

Scaloni, and his namesake Lionel Messi, led La Albiceleste to glory in Qatar, as they clinched the 2022 World Cup title in dramatic style.

Glory in the Middle East sealed a first ever World Cup for Messi, and Argentina’s first world title since 1986, after losing out in the 1990 and 2014 finals.

Scaloni rise from relative unknown, after taking charge of Messi and co in 2018, has been extraordinary for the Santa Fe-born coach.

He is now the first Argentina manager to win a Copa America and World Cup title in the same window with his position stronger than ever.

His current deal expires at the end of 2026, bringing him beyond the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, but he is ready to commit beyond that date, as extension talks continue in Buenos Aires.

“I am in a dream place for any Argentine,” as per reports from Diario AS.

¿Su renovación con Argentina? 🇦🇷🤔 🗣 "Estamos en eso, estoy en el lugar soñado"@lioscaloni responde en #DAZN a la pregunta que se hacen todos los argentinos con @javivalle17 e @ivan_campo 🎙️#LaLigaEnDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/OLAT4NnHrz — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) January 7, 2023

“We are on it (the contract). I am in an incredible place after winning the World Cup.”