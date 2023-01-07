Frenkie De Jong considered ‘untouchable’, set to remain at Barcelona

Frenkie De Jong’s time at Barcelona hasn’t been as smooth sailing as both player and club would’ve liked so far.

Signing joining from Ajax in 2019, De Jong has played a regular role in midfield for the Blaugrana, having made 166 appearances. Despite this, speculation has always lingered surrounding his future, with Manchester United having been in pursuit of De Jong for the last few transfer windows.

January’s is no different, with plenty of rumours swirling around in relation to United boss Erik Ten Haag’s willingness to be reunited with the player he coached at Ajax. However, Barcelona are determined to hang on to De Jong, and have earmarked a long term role for him at the club.

Acoording to Sport, head coach Xavi Hernandez considers De Jong to be an “untouchable” member of his squad, and is keen for the 25-year-old to remain in Catalonia. He has picked out the Dutchman as the man he wishes to take over the pivot role at Barca once Sergio Busquets leaves.

Busquets’ contract expires at the end of the season, and he is expected to depart for the MLS, despite Xavi’s desire to keep the 34-year-old at the club. As such, De Jong has been targeted with taking on the role, largely due to the club’s inability to recruit top signings due to their financial restrictions.

Martin Zubimendi and N’Golo Kante had both been linked with Barca, but the club are set to miss out on both for the time being. As such, De Jong looks set to take on the role, and could be trialled in the position throughout the remainder of the season.