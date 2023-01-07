Fan passes away during Valencia-Cadiz match

Cadiz’s 1-0 victory away to Valencia at the Estadio Mestalla was a phenomenal result for the Andalusian club. Ruben Alcaraz’s early strike was enough for Los Piratas as the win moved them out of the relegation zone, above both Sevilla and Espanyol.

However, the result seems insignificant following news that a Valencia fan has passed away having suffered a medical emergency prior to the match getting underway.

The fan was seen to be treated by red cross officials and doctors during the incident, which delayed the start of the match. Despite the best efforts of these emergency services, the fan passed away.

Valencia tweeted out last night during the match to confirm the unfortunate news.

“We deeply regret the sad news of the death of the Valencian supporter who was treated urgently tonight at Mestalla before the start of the game.

“A lot of strength and a huge hug for your family and friends. DEP.”

Lamentamos profundamente la triste noticia del fallecimiento del seguidor valencianista que ha sido atendido de urgencia esta noche en Mestalla antes del inicio del partido. Mucha fuerza y un enorme abrazo para sus familiares y amigos. DEP 🖤🦇 pic.twitter.com/ZBsmjwWHqp — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) January 6, 2023

Tributes poured in to the club following the news, including from La Liga rivals. Among others, Celta Vigo, Osasuna and Espanyol paid their respects to the fan.