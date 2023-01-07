Fabrizio Romano update on Atletico Madrid pursuit of Premier League defender

Diego Simeone is the master of defensive football, designing his Atletico Madrid to be frustrating and difficult to break down.

However, the Argentine isn’t happy with the defensive options at Atleti, and has been actively encouraging club officials to look at bringing in reinforcements. Specifically, Los Rojiblancos are aiming to bring in options at central defence. With Felipe set to leave the club, it is a position of high priority.

One player that has been heavily linked with Atleti is Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu. The Turkish international has barely featured for the Premier League club this season, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, he is expected to move on.

Atleti are big admirers of Soyuncu, and they have made movements to secure his signature. He is expected to join in the summer as a free agent, but Fabrizio Romano has stated that talks are ongoing between Atleti and Leicester over a possible move this month.

The player will be willing for a move in January in a bid for more first team football, and with Atleti also keen on a month this month, there is a hope that Soyuncu will arrive at the Metropolitano soon.