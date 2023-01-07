Fabrizio Romano drops January transfer hint on Memphis Depay

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay will be a major topic of transfer speculation in the coming weeks.

The Dutch international has been heavily linked with an exit from Barcelona in the winter transfer market after only playing a bit part role at the Camp Nou in 2022/23.

Depay hinted at his interest in leaving the club whilst away on 2022 World Cup duty with La Blaugrana aiming to reduce their wage bill in 2023.

The 28-year-old is out of contract in Catalonia at the end of the season with no chance of a renewal on offer for the former Lyon star.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Depay wants a second chance at Manchester United, as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attack.

However, as part of his exclusive Substack column with Caught Offside transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed Xavi will try to retain him, ahead of a demanding second half of the campaign.

“Xavi wants Barcelona to keep all their players until June,” he said.

“Memphis will only push to leave if he gets a big proposal, as he can leave in June as a free agent, and pick his favourite club.

“It’s one to watch in the second half of January, as Man United discussed him as option in August, but it was never close or advanced.”