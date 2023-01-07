Enzo Fernandez set for sensational stay at Benfica

Chelsea look set to miss out on deal for 2022 World Cup star Enzo Fernandez this month.

Real Madrid and Liverpool were previously linked with potential moves for the Argentina international, but their interest dropped at the start of 2023, as the Blues took the lead.

Chelsea appeared to have a key advantage in the race to sign Fernandez in the winter transfer window with Graham Potter looking to bolster his midfield for the second half of 2022/23.

However, as talks between Benfica and Chelsea continued to stall, the Portuguese giants have now pulled the plug on negotiations.

Benfica have maintained their position to hold out for Fernandez’s full £120m release clause at the Estadio da Luz but Chelsea have declined to go above €100m.

Roger Schmidt opted to omit him from the side, for their 1-0 league win over Portimonense, due to the distraction of the speculation, and he is confident the 21-year-old will stay in Lisbon.

“Now we restart from zero with Enzo,” he said.

Benfica coach Schmidt: “It's clear what Enzo Fernández did wasn't right, that’s why he wasn't in the team. I’m happy to announce from tomorrow I'll see Enzo in training”. 🚨 #Benfica #CFC “He is our player, we need him… now Enzo can focus on Benfica and football again”. pic.twitter.com/N1ofy2W8te — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2023

“He will be back in today, and we will count on him – he’s our player, we need Enzo.”