Copa del Rey: Barcelona face minnows as Real Madrid travel to Villarreal

The draw for the last 16 of the Copa del Rey has been made, and several captivating ties have been thrown up.

The most intriguing tie of the round sees Barcelona travel to face Ceuta, who are the lowest ranked side left in the competition. The Primera Federacion club defeated Elche on Tuesday, and will be hoping to add another La Liga opponent to their list of scalps.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid also got an away draw, but one that is likely to be more difficult than Barca’s. Los Blancos will face Villarreal, who they take on in league action this afternoon. Quique Setien’s men will be hoping to progress against a side that they haven’t lost at home to in six years.

🏆 ¡¡Configurados los 𝗢𝗖𝗧𝗔𝗩𝗢𝗦 𝗱𝗲 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 de la #CopaDelRey 2022/2023!! 🗓️ 17-19 de enero.

⚽ Eliminatorias a partido único. 🤞🏻 ¡¡Mucha suerte a todos!!#LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/EXAMnmfo4M — RFEF (@rfef) January 7, 2023

Atletico Madrid face a tricky tie, having been drawn to face Levante away from home. Real Betis will host Osasuna, while their city rivals Sevilla will travel to Alaves. Valencia will face Sporting in Gijon, as Real Sociedad host Mallorca and Athletic Club will play Espanyol in Bilbao.

Matches will take place from 17-19 January, whilst exact dates and times to be announced in due course.