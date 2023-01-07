Carlo Ancelotti disagrees with penalty calls as Real Madrid lose at Villarreal

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti’s post match interview was dominated by penalty talk as his side lost 2-1 at Villarreal.

Los Blancos missed the chance to edge above title rivals Barcelona, at the top of La Liga table, as they slipped to just a second league defeat of the season.

The contest at the Estadio de la Ceramica was decided by two big calls from referee Cesar Soto Grado as Villarreal kept up their positive start to 2023.

Villarreal deservedly edged in front just after the restart, via Yeremi Pino’s powerful effort, before both sides converted spot kicks.

Juan Foyth was penalised for handball by VAR, allowing Karim Benzema to equalise, before Soto adjudged David Alaba to have handled in the box, as Gerard Moreno tucked home the winner.

Despite both decisions having strong merit, Ancelotti was unconvinced that either warranted a penalty, on a frustrating afternoon for his side in Castellon.

“It was a difficult game, we’ve not defended well, and made mistakes at the start, and getting back in the game is not easy,” as per reports from Marca.

“We have not started the year well, just like last year.

“When there is a handball in the area, it’s a penalty. If it were up to me… it’s neither one, nor the other.”

Real Madrid will travel back to the Spanish capital tonight before flying to Saudi Arabia for their Spanish Supercopa semi final against Valencia in midweek.

