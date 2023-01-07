Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez at odds over Real Madrid target

For the most part, Carlo Ancelotti have seen eye-to-eye when it comes to football matters during the Italian’s second spell at Real Madrid.

This has reaped its rewards on the pitch as Los Blancos completed a treble last season, having won La Liga, the Champions League and the Spanish Supercopa. The club will be aiming for a repeat this current season, as they target more success.

With transfer, both also appear to be on the same page, with younger signings being prioritised over proven players at extortionate fees. This appears to be the way that the club will operate going forward, and a new target has emerged that fits the profile.

According to Defensa Central, AS Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo has emerged as a target for the club, with Ancelotti particularly keen to move for this fellow Italian. The 23-year-old is out of contract at the summer, and could be seen as a risk-free deal should it be completed.

However, despite Ancelotti’s willingness to do a deal, Perez is reportedly unsure on a move for Zaniolo, as per Fichajes, having identified two key areas in which the transfer will not suit the club.

The first of which involves Jude Bellingham, who is Los Blancos’ top target for next summer. Should the teenager’s transfer be confirmed, Perez believes that there would be no room for Zaniolo at the club, meaning that his signing would be pointless. Perez is also said to be unsure on Zaniolo’s injury proneness, as the Italian has had a number of long term layoffs during his short career.

It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in the battle of wits between Ancelotti and Perez, but club officials will hope that the situation doesn’t spread into a bigger problem.