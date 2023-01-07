Barcelona to track Brazilian wonderkid at South American U20 Championship

There will be a plethora of talent on display at the upcoming South American U20 Championship, which takes between the 19th of January and 12th of February.

Being held in Colombia, the tournament will see the brightest stars in the continent facing off against each other, and many scouts from across the world will be present. The search for the next big talent will be underway, and Barcelona are hoping that they can find new young targets.

According to Fichajes, they have already identified one that they will be focusing on. Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque will be scouted by the Blaugrana during the competition, as they look to secure the signature of the Atheltico Paranaense forward.

Roque is highly regarded in Brazil, and has been compared to former Barca man Neymar. MD states that Paranaense has offered the 17-year-old to Xavi’s side for €30m, plus an extra €5m in installments.

Having already missed out on Endrick, who is also one of the brightest young talents in South America, Barcelona will be determined to not let their new target slip away.