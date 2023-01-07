Barcelona to compete with Atletico Madrid and Tottenham for Spanish defender

It’s no secret that Barcelona are seeking to improve their options at right back, as the area is considered to be the weakest position by club officials.

With just Sergi Roberto and Hector Bellerin as naturals in the position, head coach Xavi Hernandez is keen to bring in a first team quality player to take over the role.

Having been linked with Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard in recent days, Barca have now added another name to their list of right back targets. According to Portuguese newspaper Record, the club are looking at Sporting CP wing back Pedro Porro as an option.

Spanish defender Porro has impressed during his time in Portugal, having joined on a permanent deal from Manchester City last summer. The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Rayo Vallecano and Girona, before moving to England in 2019.

Barca’s pursuit of Porro won’t be straightforward, with La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid also keen on the wing back. However, both lag behind Tottenham Hotspur, who are said to be favourites for his signature.

Should a deal be done this month, Sporting will demand that any suitors pay his €45m release clause. However, a deal would be cheaper in the summer, which is more likely to suit Barcelona.