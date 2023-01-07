Barcelona and Real Madrid’s possible Copa del Rey opponents revealed

The draw for the last 16 of the Copa del Rey will take place today at 13:00CET, with all teams looking to progress to the quarter finals of the competition.

Barcelona progressed following an enthralling 4-3 victory over Intercity on Wednesday, in a game that went to extra time. Having been pegged back on three occasions by the third tier side, Barca struck the decisive blow in the 103rd minute courtesy of Ansu Fati.

Real Madrid came through a tricky tie away to Cacereno, progressing 1-0 courtesy of a lovely strike from Rodrygo.

Although both Xavi Hernandez and Carlo Ancelotti’s priority will be the league, they will be optimistic of securing the cup too. In today’s draw, all other opponents are possible for the clubs, meaning that there is the possibility for an El Clasico derby.

The draw will begin by pairing Ceuta, as the lowest ranked team left in the competition, with one of the teams from the top league in Spain. This will be followed by the three teams of LaLiga2 (Alaves, Levante and Sporting Gijon), who will be paired with another three teams from La Liga. For these ties, the teams in the lower leagues will be at home, meaning that if drawn against them, Barcelona or Real Madrid will face an away tie.

Finally, the remaining eight La Liga teams will be paired with each other. The home teams will be determined by whose number is drawn first, like a standard draw. This could through up such mouth-watering ties, most of all an El Clasico.

However, with Real Betis, Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Sevilla, Athletic Club, Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Mallorca, Villarreal and Celta Vigo all still in the competition, there are plenty of difficult ties available for both clubs.

The draw will be streamed live on RFEF’s YouTube account, and is also available to watch on both Teledeporte and Vamos.