Barcelona advance on signing of French international defender

It’s no secret that Barcelona’s biggest weakness in their squad is right back, with the club said to be concerned about that area of the pitch.

With just Sergi Roberto and Hector Bellerin as natural choices in the position, Xavi has resorted to playing other options there, including youngster Alejandro Balde. However, the club’s aim is to strengthen, but with financial restrictions placed upon the club, it has been difficult to identify realistic reinforcements.

One name that has been linked with filling the role is Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard. The Frenchman is reportedly keen on leaving the club for a new challenge, and Barca would like to being him to the Camp Nou.

According to Kicker, as per MD, contact has been made between Barcelona club officials and Pavard’s representatives about a move. The 26-year-old’s contract in Germany expires at the end of the season, so a deal could be cheaper, which would suit Barca.

Pavard would join international teammates Ousmane Dembele and Jules Kounde at the club should be join. The latter ousted Pavard from the starting line-up during Les Bleus’ run to the World Cup final in the recent tournament in Qatar.