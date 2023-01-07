Atletico Madrid consider move for exciting Premier League winger

With Matheus Cunha having left the club, and with Joao Felix’s future up in the air, Atletico Madrid are looking to add attacking options to their squad.

Specifically, the left wing is an area of focus for the recruitment team at Los Rojiblancos, as they aim to get into the top four in order to secure Champions League football for next season.

Yannick Carassco’s long-term future is unclear, with the Belgian reportedly open to a move to the Premier League. If all three go, Atleti would be desperate for attacking talent. According to Todofichajes, they are looking at the Premier League themselves as they seek reinforcements.

Specifically, Brighton’s Leandro Trossard is on their radar, having had an impressive first half on the season on the south coast of England. The Belgian international has played a starring role for the Seagulls, helping them to eighth place in the table.

Trossard’s contract expires at the end of next season, and with the winger showing no signs of being willing to renew, Brighton may be forced to sell. This has triggered Atleti’s interest, although they will have to compete with Chelsea for his signature.

The Premier League giants will have the edge in negotiations, with head coach Graham Potter having managed Trossard whilst in charge at Brighton.

