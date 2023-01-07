Arsenal set to pay Atletico Madrid’s demands for Joao Felix loan

The future of Joao Felix at Atletico Madrid is very much unknown, with interested clubs unwilling to match his valuation for a transfer.

The Portuguese has been heavily linked with a move away from Atleti, following a reported breakdown in his relationship with head coach Diego Simeone. He is keen to leave, which has alerted Europe’s elite.

The Premier League is his most likely destination, with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United all having been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old. However, with Atleti having set a minimum asking price of €100m for his departure, clubs have been put off signing Felix permanently.

There is hope for interested teams, with Los Rojiblancos are said to be open to a loan move for Felix this month. Arsenal are the side most keen to offer Felix a temporary move, and have made advances with Atleti, according to Todofichajes. A loan fee of €18m has been agreed between the two clubs, which will include Felix’s wages being paid in full by the Premier League leaders.

The deal would be a good deal for Atleti, who will net a good sum for a loan deal, and that money can be reinvested in the Portuguese’s replacement.