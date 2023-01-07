Adama Traore openminded over Wolves future

La Roja international Adama Troare is open to staying at Premier League side Wolves next season.

Traore was heavily linked with a departure from Molineux ahead of the 2022/23 season as he headed into the final 12 months of his contract.

The former La Masia academy product returned to Barcelona on a six month loan at the start of 2022 with the option to sign him permanently at the end of the campaign.

However, after failing to score in 17 appearances across all competitions for the Catalan giants, they opted against activating his £25m purchase clause.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has revealed his determination to keep the 26-year-old in his squad after being impressed by him in recent weeks.

Traore was asked about his plans after Wolves’ 2-2 FA Cup Third Round draw away at Liverpool, and he admitted the situation remains unresolved, as his deal ticks down in 2023.

“Regarding my contract, everything depends on the club, they have to talk to me, and we’ll see what happens,” as per quotes carried by Diario AS.

“Lopetegui wants the team to focus on all aspects of the game. We have confidence in what he is doing, that is the most important thing.”