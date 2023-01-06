UEFA President re-elected: Aleksandr Ceferin to rule until 2027

UEFA frequently come in for criticism, but it appears that the national federations across Europe are content with the direction they are headed. President Aleksandr Ceferin has been re-elected to another term in office, after he stood unopposed.

Opposing candidates had until Thursday night to present, but without any alternatives, the Slovenian will continue in charge until 2027, another four years, with his official inauguration taking place on the 5th of April in Lisbon, as per Marca.

Ceferin will oversee two crucial issues in the changing format of the Champions League and fighting off the challenge from the Superleague.

Europe’s premier competition will switch to a league format in 2024, involving 36 teams, rather than a group stage of 32. Ten purposely selected and seeded games will take place instead of the six group games, with the top 16 teams in an overall league phase making it through to the knockout stages.

Equally, as UEFA battle in court with the Superleague, his major task is to see off their challenge to the Champions League’s supremacy.

Since arriving Ceferin has brought in the Europa Conference League, which Roma won the first edition of last season.