Roberto Martinez linked with Portugal role in 2023

Roberto Martinez could secure a new job in the coming weeks after resigning from his role with Belgium.

The Catalan-born coach struggled to match expectations in his time in charge of the Red Devils, despite his side rising to No.1 in the FIFA rankings, within his tenure.

After reaching the semi finals at the 2018 World Cup, Martinez was under pressure to build on that momentum, with a star studded squad at his disposal.

However, that was followed up by a quarter final spot at Euro 2020, and a disastrous group stage exit at the 2022 World Cup, as Martinez stepped down.

Despite his stock falling, on the back of a poor showing in Qatar, exclusive reports from The Daily Telegraph claim Martinez is on the shortlist to replace Fernando Santos as Portugal head coach.

Santos was another casualty from Qatar 2022, as his side were dumped out by Morocco, in the last eight of the tournament.