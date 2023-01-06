Real Madrid set price limit on Jude Bellingham deal

Real Madrid will refuse to get involved in a bidding war for English superstar Jude Bellingham.

Los Blancos are not prepared to bring Bellingham in at all costs, and with the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool following the situation, Florentino Perez knows that it is a battle he cannot win.

As per Marca, Real Madrid will only raise their bid to a maximum of €110m. Should Borussia Dortmund demand more, Bellingham will play elsewhere. There may be room for negotiation on variables, but that is the maximum guaranteed they will provide.

It will be down to Real Madrid to persuade Bellingham himself that the Santiago Bernabeu is the right move for him. Liverpool are thought to be Los Blancos’ main competitors, who have the attraction of allowing Bellingham to return back to his home country. Their task is to ensure Bellingham tells Dortmund that it is Real Madrid or nothing.

Similar tactics were seen last summer with Raphinha. Leeds United accepted an offer from Chelsea, but with the Brazilian turning down all approaches from the Blues, the Yorkshire side were forced to agree terms with Barcelona in order to find a solution to the situation.