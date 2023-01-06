Real Madrid loan out talented youngsters in search of game time

Real Madrid are set to send two of their talented academy system out on loan to Spain’s third and fifth tier respectively.

As per Marca, Bruno Iglesias will head out to RSC Internacional for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old midfielder has been struggling for game time under Raul Gonzalez at Real Madrid Castilla. As such, he will seek more minutes in Spain’s fifth division. RSC Internacional were an independent club in Madrid, but Los Blancos have acquired the entity and from next season they will integrate into Valdebebas, becoming ‘Real Madrid C’, the level below Castilla.

Meanwhile 18-year-old Basque striker Julen Jon Guerrero is also headed out on loan to Amorebieta, with Alvaro Arbeloa looking to others so far this season.

Guerrero, son of iconic Athletic Club forward Julen Guerrero, is regarded as one of the more talented Basque finishers coming through the ranks across Spain. In light of their struggles to produce a forward, Los Leones have consistently been linked with bringing him back north, and a loan to the Basque country may help those intentions.