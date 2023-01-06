Real Betis consider Lyon and Barcelona stars done deals for summer

Real Betis have spent barely any money in the transfer market over the last three seasons, and that austere policy is set to continue next summer.

Since Manuel Pellegrini took over in 2020, Betis have only spent money on German Pezzella, Luiz Henrique and Willian Jose, otherwise bringing in free transfers and loan deals.

Los Verdiblancos will pursue free agents again this summer. According to Todofichajes, Hector Bellerin will be the next through the door.

Unable to bring in further recruits due to their salary limit, Bellerin was left at something of a loose end, having waited for the team his grandfather supports. Eventually joining Barcelona on the last day of the transfer window, he has failed to assert himself and Barcelona will not extend his deal beyond the summer. Bellerin has already given the go ahead to Betis for next season, and having recently revealed he earns less than €10k per week, his salary negotiations should not be an issue.

The name that Betis have been linked to incessantly over the last six months is Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. The 24-year-old, who shares a good relationship with Nabil Fekir, is also out of contract this summer. Fichajes say that terms have been agreed and Betis are treating the deal as done, which is despite the fact sources in Italy say that Roma and Inter are still pushing for a deal.

Bringing in Aouar would be a major coup for Betis, along similar lines to that of Fekir himself. The talented midfielder has been pursued by a number of large clubs and is entering the prime of his career. Alongside Bellerin, it would represent two quality reinforcements for Manuel Pellegrini.