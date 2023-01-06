Pedri ready for Barcelona La Liga title challenge in 2023

Barcelona star Pedri is confident the club can fight for the La Liga title in the coming months.

La Blaugrana kick off 2023 leading the way at the top of the table, after 15 league games played in 2022/23, but they face a demanding run of fixtures in January.

Xavi’s side head to old foes Atletico Madrid this weekend, before travelling to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercopa, followed by two league matches on their return to Spain.

Despite the pressure of pushing for a first league title since 2019, Pedri is at ease with the situation, as he looks to bring the glory days back to Barcelona.

“La Liga is a very important title for us and we are going to go all out for it,” as per an interview with DAZN, via Diario AS.

“When we play well and we’re physically fit, the game we play is unstoppable.

“It’s true we have not won titles in recent years, but the Barça style has a lot to do with titles and victories, and we will see it soon.”

Pedri has remained ever present for Xavi this season, following his return from injury, with 13 league starts and two substitute appearances, as the most featured outfield player in the squad.