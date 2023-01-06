Memphis Depay wants Manchester United return in 2023

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay is pushing for a return to Manchester United this month.

The Dutch international has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona during the winter transfer market after playing a reduced role at the Camp Nou in 2022/23.

Depay hinted at his preference to leave the club during the 2022 World Cup with La Blaugrana looking to reduce their wage bill in 2023.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at Barcelona at the end of the season with no chance of a renewal for the former Lyon star.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Depay want a second chance at Old Trafford, as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attacking options.

However, Barcelona are pushing for a transfer fee, despite Depay’s contract situation, and United are only interested in a free transfer.

United could make a loan offer, if Barcelona stand firm, with Depay joining until the end of the campaign.